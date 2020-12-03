YOUR VOICE| Opinions on the street

On November, 25 the 16 Days of Activism for no violence against women and children campaign started. The Rep reporter, Ntsikelelo Qoyo, went to ask women if they thought the annual campaign helped in the fight against gender-based violence.

Diana Jacobson from Top Town

We need more of these campaigns. The more awareness there is, hopefully the more sensible the people who commit these crimes will be.

Carol Nicholas from Top Town

I think it is making a difference. I think more and more people are talking about these things and they are working.

Liyema Mshupela from Ezibeleni

They do work because they voice what many women are going through in South Africa but do not have the strength to speak about what they are going through.

Elmarica Manual from Aloevale

I think if we women stand together we can achieve anything we put our minds to. I think women need to become more empowered so they can stand up for themselves. Families also need to support women in abusive relationships.

Nombulelo Rawutini from Dongwe

Personally, I wish men would step up in this fight against abuse. They are supposed to be the protectors in our homes yet they become the perpetrators. We need men to be role models and the voices of change. They must be at the forefront of this fight and talk to other men.