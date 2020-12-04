News Call for more blood donors By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - December 4, 2020 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Cat Vutter was at Jacksons Isuzu Suzuki today for the annual big bleed to donate her pint of blood Picture: NTSIKELELO QOYO Jackson Isuzu Suzuki in Komani along with the South African National Blood Services (SANBS) hosted the annual big bleed today. Patrons and staff gave their pints of blood in the drive to save lives this festive. The SANBS calls for more blood donors. The bleed closes at 5pm today. The Rep editor, Luvuyo Mjekula, was also at the bleed Picture: NTSIKELELO QOYO Cearyn Claassen was one of 15 Jacksons Isuzu Suzuki staff who donated at the blood drive Picture: NTSIKELELO QOYO Related