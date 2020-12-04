Cassper Nyovest on AKA boxing match: ‘I can’t wait to get in the ring with small boy’

AKA first brought up the fight in a series of tweets earlier this year.

He posted a video on Twitter of himself at the gym hitting a boxing bag, writing: “Tag short pan. Let him know his management don’t care about him letting him do this fight.

“Y’all think I’m joking. The fight is set for September. That’s why he’s been talking about ‘boxing’ in his interviews. Baiting me. Trust me. September. AKA vs Pony Boy. 10 rounds … EFC … winner takes all.”

At first Mufasa appeared to reject the offer but later agreed.

“We need to meet in the ring. That’s all I want. It’s too late for apologies,” Cassper commented on Speedsta’s Metro FM show.

Though not fully confirmed, Cass and AKA’s ring fight is set to take place in March next year at the Dome in Johannesburg.

In a conversation with a tweep earlier this year who questioned Cassper about the reasons why he and the Supa Mega were going to have a full-blown boxing match, Mufassa explained it was due to his approach in the past which had been to avoid confrontation, adding that he has to keep things professional and can’t be taking to the streets with his fights.

“That’s not good for the money papa. I got contracts with very big brands who don’t wanna associate themselves with that kind of behaviour. I am a whole idol!

“What am I doing fighting like a hooligan in the street? A whole Cassper Nyovest saying ‘after school is after school’? Nah,” Cassper replied.

