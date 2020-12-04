Initiation ban lifted in EC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the initiation summer season the go-ahead in the Eastern Cape except in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

This is on condition that strict Covid-19 protocols are put in place.

The president made the announcement during his address to the nation yesterday evening.

Ramaphosa said the lifting of the ban came after traditional leaders submitted a risk-adjusted plan approved by the departments of health and co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

“This plan includes strict adherence to health protocols, including screening of initiates, the provision of personal protective equipment and the provision of water for hygiene and to prevent dehydration.”

However, due to the high rates of infection in the Nelson Mandela Bay, no initiation schools would be allowed in that metro, the president said.