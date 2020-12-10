Help her bring home the crown and hope

A young woman from Silvertown informal settlement hopes to bring positive change to her community and among her peers if she wins the title Miss Durban 2020, which will take place in Kwa-Zulu Natal on December 12.

Cornelia Philaphi, 23, is one of the five finalists in the competition and will represent the Eastern Cape in the second annual national pageant.

She indicated she was drawn to the competition as it included charity work and was something she was passionate about.

“I come from a poor environment and young people there do not have role models because the majority of the youth dropped out of school, are unemployed and have children they have to take care of. If I won the competition I would give back to my community by bringing positive change by being one of few people who have ever achieved anything great there.”

Philaphi said one of her dreams for her neighbourhood would be to establish a pre-school where the children of young people who wanted to go back to school could be cared for.

“Many young people are suffering from mental illnesses like depression due to peer pressure and unemployment, and have resorted to alcohol and drugs which sometimes leads to prostitution or dating old men known as ‘blessers’.

However, coming from a poor background herself, Philaphi is struggling to fund the competition expenses like travelling, accommodation, dresses and beauty requirements.

“I would like to ask the people of Komani and anywhere this information reaches to please assist me, especially with travelling and accommodation. Another urgent need is a make-up kit, doing hair will not be a problem because I have short, natural hair.”

All sponsors will be acknowledged throughout the competition with business logos displayed throughout.

People and businesses willing to sponsor can contact Cornelia on 068-045 1470.