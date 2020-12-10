New contractors’ forum seeks a united front

The newly elected Enoch Mgijima Contractors’ Forum committee wants to ensure that the 30% benefit for locals is implemented by all main contractors working in the area.

The first ever contractors’ forum for Enoch Mgijima was elected by locals from several clusters across the district last Thursday, to will lead all members and ensure jobs are allocated in a fair manner.

Chairperson Cebisa Sixaba indicated that the elected committee’s objective was to unite all contractors in Enoch Mgijima so they could work together harmoniously.

“This is why we need to have a database of all contractors in Enoch Mgijima. We urge all contractors to join the clusters in their areas so they may be part of the database. We understand that not everyone will want to be part of this, but it will make it easy for us to ask questions if our members do not get jobs and we would do that as a collective.”

Cebisa said they needed to change the narrative among contractors that people needed to benefit from jobs in their towns only because it created a rift among contractors.

“We need to get rid of the boundaries we have set because they divide us. We are all members of Enoch Mgijima Contractors’ Forum and therefore we should benefit from jobs in any of the towns in this area. We need to be bold in this stance so that all contractors in Enoch Mgijima can bid for tenders anywhere in our area of jurisdiction.”

The gathering was also attended by representatives of the Chris Hani District Municipality and the local authority directors for integrated planning and economic development who made presentations about the contractor development programme and local economic development (LED) strategy respectively.

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality LED co-ordinator responsible for business, Momelezi Mphemba, advised that the elected forum needed to make use of members of the Chris Hani Business Forum to access information about opportunities in this area.

“With every element of change there will always be resistance. I hope the committee will encourage unity that will bring development in our area. We also need to understand that not everyone will benefit from the same project, but we hope the majority of the contractors of Enoch Mgijima will benefit from projects taking place in their space.”