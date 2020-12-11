SA drops to 18th in Covid-19 infections globally, despite entering second wave

As SA battles with a spike in the number of daily recorded Covid-19 cases, the country continues to drop on the list of countries with the most Covid-19 infections.

According to Worldometer, SA has dropped two spots to number 18 on the list.

Worldometer is a data source that tracks real-time statistics on several topics, including Covid-19. The numbers change daily as updates stream in.

In the world stats, SA was overtaken by Ukraine, which has more than 858,700 cases of Covid-19. However, Ukraine’s death toll remains lower than SA’s by 8,277.

To date, SA has 836,764 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 22,747 deaths.

According to the health ministry, there were 8,166 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This is an increase from less than 5,000 cases that were reported daily in the past few weeks.