Eskom is implementing stage 2 loadshedding this weekend . Power outage in Komani is scheduled to start at 11am to 1:30pm and again from 7pm to 9:30pm. The same schedule applies tomorrow.

A statement issued by the power utility indicated that Eskom regretted the announcement to implement load shedding stage 2 tomorrow as well, starting at 6am.

“Loadshedding will be repeated on Sunday as the system is severely constrained,” reads the statement.