Residents left livid after Home Affairs Covid-19 announcement

Livid residents say they were turned away today at the Komani Home Affairs branch after being informed that a person at the office tested positive for Covid-19.

The residents crowded the building refusing to leave, claiming that the office was still opened and that there were people being served inside.

When a reporter from The Rep visited the office, two elderly women were being escorted out of the building while there was a visible sign of activity inside.

The office was later closed.

