Zandile Gumede given all-clear by KZN ANC integrity commission

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede can resume her legislature duties and be active in ANC programmes, the provincial executive committee has decided.

ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela told TimesLIVE that the decision was taken based on the recommendations provided by the province’s integrity commission.

Gumede was asked by the party to step aside from her job at the legislature and from political activity until she appears before and is cleared by the integrity commission.

Gumede is out on R50,000 bail, facing charges ranging from money laundering to corruption and racketeering.

Ntombela told TimesLIVE that after deliberations, the commission was satisfied by Gumede’s explanation of the events that led her to the commission and found no reason for her to remain out of public office or ANC activity.