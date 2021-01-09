Sundowns keep marching unbeaten‚ dispatching Baroka comfortably enough

Mamelodi Sundowns are strolling towards ending the first round of the DStv Premiership on top of the log and unbeaten after they did just enough to defeated Baroka FC 2-0 to register their seventh victory of the season in Polokwane on Saturday.

Lyle Lakay’s 56th-minute free-kick and Themba Zwane’s 90th-minute strike gave the Brazilians all the spoils at Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ helping Sundowns stretch their lead over second-placed Swallows FC by three points.

Baroka finished the match with 10 men after Denwin Farmer fouled Peter Shalulile just outside the area a few minutes before Zwane wrapped up the game with his eight goal of the season to draw level again with SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler at the top of the scorer’s list.

The defending champions took their points tally in the lead to 24‚ meaning they’ve only dropped six points from a possible 30 with five matches left before they complete the first round.