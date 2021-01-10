Khusela Diko to face disciplinary hearing for ‘failing to declare financial interests’: Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko failed to disclose financial interests during her tenure in the presidency and now faces an internal disciplinary hearing, the presidency confirmed on Sunday.

Diko went on special leave in July after concerns about the awarding of Gauteng health department PPE contracts to a company linked to her husband. The contracts are currently still under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit.

In a statement, minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said though there was no evidence against her so far about the awarding of the contracts, the SIU had nevertheless flagged Diko’s non-disclosure of financial interests.

“During its investigation, the SIU did however identify a concern regarding Ms Diko’s duty to disclose all her financial interests,” Mthembu said.

“On the basis of a referral from the SIU on her failure to disclose her financial interests, the presidency has decided to initiate an internal disciplinary process against Ms Diko.”