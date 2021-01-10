Get off the beaches, and start queuing: Government accused of double standards

The government has chased everybody off the beaches, but insists they queue up to renew their car licence discs.

The contradiction makes no sense according to the DA transport spokesperson Tim Brauteseth, who on Sunday slammed transport minister Fikile Mbalula for double standards.

“If it is so necessary for government to prohibit South Africans from accessing beaches, and enforcing strict curfew times, they should at the very least, meet citizens halfway and provide them with relief through other measures,” Brauteseth said in a statement.

Brauteseth was responding to news on Saturday that the government will not extend the grace period for drivers to renew car licence discs.

The grace period — until August 31 — will only apply to learner’s licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licence cards and professional driving permits that expired between March 26 and December 31 last year.