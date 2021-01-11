Cyril calls for another Family Meeting tonight

President Ramaphosa to address the nation on developments in SA’s Covid-19 response

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold another family meeting this evening, reportedly beginning at 8pm.

Despite rumours regarding a harder lockdown level being implemented, an insider said that the lockdown level will not be increased.

The last time Ramaphosa addressed the nation, on December 28, he announced both the booze and the beach ban.

The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

President Ramaphosa also hosted a virtual engagement on Sunday January 10 between government and interfaith leaders on the COVID-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy which is an inclusive national effort that enables adaptive responses to the shifting pandemic.

This engagement focused on the unfolding pandemic in the country and on the continent, including efforts to secure vaccines for all.

The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

Rob Knowles