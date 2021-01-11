Police use force to disperse churchgoers violating lockdown regulations

Police used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse a group of about 250 people who had gathered for a church service in Sebokeng Zone 7 in the Vaal area on Sunday.
Two church leaders aged 47 and 69 were arrested for contravening level 3 lockdown regulations which do not allow for church services to be held.
A 62-year-old woman was arrested for a similar contravention and for an additional charge of public violence.
Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said when police responded to reports of an illegal gathering at a church in the area, they ordered the congregants to disperse.
“The group is reported to have defied police orders to disperse, and the situation allegedly turned violent when the congregants started throwing chairs at police, who responded by firing rubber bullets and stun grenades,” Peters said.
She called on members of the public to adhere to lockdown regulations.
By Ernest Mabuza – TimesLIVE