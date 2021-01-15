No need to panic, the vaccines are on the way – Mkhize

South Africans will have to continue applying Covid-19 preventive measures even after the targeted 67% of the population has been vaccinated, said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

In an exclusive interview with TimesLIVE, Mkhize said: “While we are targeting 67% for herd immunity, it could happen that we are in the middle of another wave when we achieve that and many people will still be at risk, so we will have to continue with containment until it’s safe.

“The use of masks, sanitising and social distancing cannot stop because we are vaccinating or have fully vaccinated,” Mkhize explained.

Last week Mkhize announced that SA would be receiving the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in January 2021 and another the next month.

Asked when we would receive the first batch, Mkhize said there were no dates yet, however he emphasised that that did not mean there is a crisis or the vaccines may not arrive this month.

“What the companies do is they give you an offer and a time which they can deliver you a vaccine based on their stock availability. Once you sign that offer, they will then give you details of various issues that you need to take into account, that has to go to lawyers. Once that agreement has been signed, they will send you a letter with a date of dispatching, when the vaccine will land on your side, what mode of transport will be used.”

Mkhize said for SA’s acquisition process, the government was awaiting a letter from the pharmaceutical company providing them with a vaccine arrival date.

“The first agreement was signed and that is what is important. The first process is signing the offer, which we have done. Then details of when you signed the full agreement, you don’t need to get into that because its an internal process that once its been done you will get your letter. It changes nothing, the arrival date will be within the broad agreement of the terms,” he said.

Mkhize added that a letter indicating vaccine date arrival could take a day, a few days or a week but insisted that the key is that this is urgent, so everything should be sorted within a week, for SA.

To allay fears that government plans include Johnson & Johnson, whose third phase trials have not been completed to confirm the vaccine’s efficacy, Mkhize said that was no need for panic as “J&J is far advanced in their process and we expect that their results will be confirmed in a matter of a week or two and that is the deadline they have given.”

“When the results come out we don’t want to be too late because we did not book and we are too far back in the queue. The amount we have asked is not ideal and we should ask for more, but we had to book a certain amount which will fit with our rollout plan and later, once the results come out, we will probably put in an additional order,” he said.

“There are quite a lot of other things we are involved in but we have to be careful. We can’t be giving out everything when the other side has not committed in writing.”