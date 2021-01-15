WATCH | Social media in stitches as Malema calls for suspension of ‘mjolo’ because of Covid-19

EFF leader Julius Malema left South Africans in stitches on Thursday when he called for the suspension of “mjolo” until the Covid-19 storm is over.

The firebrand leader was addressing a media briefing on the government’s response to coronavirus pandemic.

SA has been on level 3 lockdown since December 28‚ with some of the restrictions including the ban of sales of alcohol‚ shutting down of beaches in all hotspot areas and the closure of 20 land borders until February 15. It turns out‚ the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) left out one more: mjolo.

“We call upon South Africans not to allow any visitor. No boyfriend‚ no girlfriend because you don’t know where your boyfriend has been‚ you don’t know where your girlfriend has been.

“Only us the married ones we’re safe because we know about each other’s whereabouts. The rest‚ stay at home. No mjolo. Mjolo is suspended until after corona because we don’t know where you have been‚” Malema said.

“Mjolo is suspended because you don’t know where your boyfriend or girlfriend has been” Julius Malema #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Muk8VCDMNg — #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) January 14, 2021



Some agreed with Malema‚ saying mjolo was a pandemic on its own.

“Julius Malema can actually close Mjolo. It’s another serious pandemic that can actually kill you without seeing yourself 6 feet under. Iyakubulala kodwa awufi (it kills you but you don’t die)‚” tweeted Nompilo Dlamini.

Here are some of the reactions:

First it was Mr president closing alcohol second we were forced to sleep at 9h00 pm (21h00 pm) and now Julius Malema is suspending umjolo………. #Mjolo……. Guys nje are we still in South Africa 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/noBQKAax2t — MY ME (@MokoenaCEO) January 14, 2021

Julius malema says no mjolo 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BEO3VPw9Je — Baki wa lepantsula. (@REALBUCKS1) January 14, 2021

I need someone to give #JuliusMalema amanzi for suspending mjolo😌💁💔 because WOW ! pic.twitter.com/GEUPyfqnwZ — Fikile Phakati (@PhakatiFikile) January 14, 2021

Even if you tweet more than us or getting many followers ok'salayo mjolo is prohibited ⛔until we overcome this pandemic#JuliusMalema!!! pic.twitter.com/aDYF6VtYqY — ⭐Ke Star⭐ (@MalemaMotubatse) January 14, 2021

not julius malema suspending mjolo😭😭 — soft. (@__Onthatile) January 14, 2021

Mjolo has been suspended due to covivi https://t.co/cFUXMYZyqB — JD Kusta #Emapele🤚 (@KustaJd) January 15, 2021

Julius Malema says Mjolo is suspended! Please guys, listen 😂 Stop going up and down ka mjolo… #EFFPresser pic.twitter.com/mUBe0fOxMh — Kealeboga Mothobi (@_KealebogaMO) January 14, 2021

Go and do your learners. Go and do your license. Enrol at Varsity and graduate. Find a Job. Mjolo should be the last thing on your mind.#IamSingleBecause pic.twitter.com/d4wtE4qaYB — Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) January 14, 2021

Source: ARENA Holdings.