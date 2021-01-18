Police chase ends in crash

A group of Komani residents were apprehended for violating adjusted level 3 lockdown curfew regulations in Top Town last week.

Speaking to The Rep, Community Policing Forum (CPF) sector two chairperson Juan van der Walt said the K9 unit had tried to pull a vehicle (bakkie) over in Griffith Street for travelling during curfew hours. The driver allegedly sped off and a chase ensued.

“The chase went over the bridge into Top Town. The driver lost control and crashed into a pole on the corner of Hangklip Road and Kingsway. The vehicle stopped and the occupants exited the vehicle. Two warning shots were fired. Two of the occupants stayed and three ran away.”

Van der Walt added that alcohol was found in the vehicle. The CPF later found two of the three occupants who had run away hiding in bushes in the area. He said the group was taken to the police station. “I understand they were issued with fines for breach of curfew.”

He said it was vital for people to adhere to regulations announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa indicating that people who were not complying with the curfew was a massive challenge. “Curfew is not there to punish people, it is there to save lives. Failure to comply with these regulations, could mean more lives lost. The police do as much as they can with the limited resources they have, but people still do not adhere to regulations. Crime has also escalated dramatically during the lockdown. Residents need to be vigilant. We need people to be the CPF’s eyes and ears. We all need to stand together to fight this virus,” he said.

Police spokesperson captain Lariane Jonker said the incident took place at about 10pm. “The Queenstown Visible Police noticed a suspicious looking vehicle, a grey Ford Ranger skipping a stop sign. As police approached the vehicle, it sped off once again. A high speed chase ensued until the vehicle hit a lamppost. All occupants fled the scene. The Queenstown operational command centre assisted by Mlungisi crime prevention unit and the CPF members worked as a team and all four accused were arrested. Three of the four accused received a R500 fine for contravention of the curfew regulations. The fourth was released on a warning.”