SA public servants to get training on China’s governance models

China and South Africa are set to team up to train public servants on governance and management of disasters and emergencies such as the Covid-19 pandemic in the next few months.

According to a statement from the national school of government, which falls under the ministry of public service and administration, the school will work with the China National Academy of Governance on the project with the objective to improve the capacity of South Africa’s public servants.

In March and April 2021 courses will be offered on governance and emergency management for senior and middle managers in the public service.

“The courses will expose South African managers to China’s governance models and responses to emergencies,” the statement reads.

The courses will cover, among other themes, China’s governance model for development outcomes; the capacity of the State to deal with emergencies and the Chinese model of disaster management and the management of Covid-19.

“Through discussions, participants will be able to understand China’s basic national conditions, governance and management experience. This will further expand friendship, consensus, mutual trust and cooperation between China and South Africa”, said principal of the national school of government, Busani Ngcaweni.

The courses target senior and middle managers in all three spheres of government and will run from March 2021.

For enquiries and enrolment, one can contact Boipelo Legwabe at Boipelo.Legwabe@thensg.gov.za or 012-4416739 or Mamphoke Mohlala at Mamphoke.Mohlala@thensg.gov.za or 012 441 6621.

