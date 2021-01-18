‘They must stop threatening SA’: Shivambu slams SAB for cancelling R2.5bn investments

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has again lambasted SA Breweries after it cancelled a further R2.5bn investment reserved for this year, after the third alcohol ban.

SAB first cancelled R2.5bn of planned expenditure after a second alcohol ban was imposed last year.

The third ban was put in place last month when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move from lockdown level 1 back to adjusted level 3.

“Given the material impact that this third ban on the sale of alcohol has on our business, and the possibility of further bans, we have no choice but to halt these investments for the foreseeable future,” said SAB’s vice-president of finance, Richard Rivett-Carnac.