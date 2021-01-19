Nelson Mandela Bay Covid cases dropping, recovery rate 94%, says Mabuyane

Is Nelson Mandela Bay still a Covid-19 hotspot?

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says science will have to provide the answer.

Covid-19 cases seem to be dropping in the metro, which has just more than 300 active cases.

This creates an impression that the harsh restrictions imposed on the city over the festive season have resulted in the desired reduction in infections.

Addressing a virtual media briefing on the status of the provincial government’s Covid-19 plans at the Bhisho massacre memorial facility, Mabuyane commended the Bay’s recovery rate, which stood at 94% on Tuesday.

Though active cases had dropped, Mabuyane said, it was not cause to celebrate as active cases had the potential of moving into a third wave.

Asked if the metro was still a hotspot, Mabuyane said he was unsure.

“We could say so but we don’t want to make a [declaration] at this point,” he said.

“We want to continue relying on our epidemiological analysis, which continues to guide us.

“Yes, numbers are dropping, but the fact there are still people carrying the virus worries us.

“We want it to drop even further.

“To talk about 300, that number is still huge and it can bring about a third wave should it come.”

Mabuyane said they did not want to take chances on people’s lives.

“Science will tell us when Nelson Mandela Bay is no longer a hotspot.”

He said there was a general decrease in the active infections in the province as well as daily increases, and the province’s recovery rate had also gone up.

“Our province has recorded the lowest daily infections in the country over the last seven days at an average of 13% per 100,000 population.

“However, we need to increase vigilance to ensure the gains are not temporary.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel due to the bold decision to restrict certain activities during the festive season.

“We’re seeing a reduction in infections in many parts of the province, particularly in Nelson Mandela Bay, which has been the hotspot for a long time.