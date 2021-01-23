Local artist nominated for major award

Komani-born artist, Prince Whyte, is asking his fans for support after the muso was nominated for his first-ever major award.

Whyte has been nominated as Artist of the Year by City Awards for his hit track Umthandazo, which he released late last year.

The Afro-rap artist said the nomination was a surprise but he was thankful to fans who helped him get the major recognition. “I am happy. I did not know that the song had such an impact on people. It is really a surprise and unexpected,” said Whyte.

Whyte first broke through in 2018 when he released his debut extended play called, Isikhalo. This was followed by Honey Moon in 2020.

On why he thinks the song has resonated with so many people, Whyte says the message of the song is something people can relate to.

“Isikhalo is about gender-based violence. Many men are in jail or have had run-ins with the law, but they do not understand why. While I do not condone or promote violence against women I try to honestly publicise what is in people’s minds. I also c spoke to friends who are women and asked them why they think South African men are so abusive. Through those conversations I was able to articulate their thoughts in the song as well,” he added.

Isikhalo is available on all digital platforms. To vote for Whyte, sms 021 Prince Whyte to 3529. The entry costs R3 per sms.