Sport venues fall into ruin

The demise of the Dumpy Adams is imminent.

Once the best multi-purpose venue in the entire province, the Dumpy is in shambles, in an advanced state of destruction. Even after the 2010 legacy project at the venue, the venue is in a mess, has been vandalised and is a hot spot for crime and drug abuse.

St Theresa’s Primary is just across the street and is in dire need of recreational facilities. Maria Louw Senior Secondary School is only a few streets from the Dumpy and another school that is in desperate need of sporting facilities. These two schools, within meters from the Dumpy Adams, have been frustrated and are outcasts in their own communities. A venue that could have served these two schools and produced future stars like there were in the old days. This venue can also serve schools in the vicinity like Louis Rex, Nkwanca, Luvuyo Lerumo and many more. It is a clear disregard for human life and disrespect for the schools by the Enoch Mgijima Municipality as they are in the same vicinity as the multi-purpose venue.

The less said about Sandringham the better. To date the municipality has not taken responsibility for their actions in evicting the Sandringham Sports Club from the venue. A beautiful venue that served various sporting codes is ruined. Mlungisi Stadium is following in the same direction with the Thobi Kula Sports Complex also on the brink of collapse. Enoch Mgijima Municipality has failed the people of Komani, period.

Away from home, once the mecca of rugby in the province, hosting international matches as well as Rugby World Cup 1995 matches, Premier Soccer League matches and a host of other events, Buffalo City Municipality Stadium is a shadow of what it used to be, dilapidated and left to fall to ruin.

The former home of Border Rugby is unattended, no maintenance is done, it is virtually decaying and a painful sight to every sport-loving person in the region who had the privilege of watching games there during its glory days. The stadium falls under the Buffalo City Municipality with the Border Rugby Union over the years the main tenant, until the lease was not renewed and Border Rugby was left without a home after their eviction.

How did it get this far, with the municipality apparently disinterested in maintaining the venue, nor has a lease been renewed with a body that is the custodian of rugby in the region?

Recently the BCM council approved the lease of the stadium to Chippa United, amid an outcry from various sporting bodies, including rugby. Invitations for public scrutiny and objections were sent out by BCM on media platforms for the proposed lease to Chippa, but to date Chippa Mpengesi and his team have yet to occupy the venue. Some feel it is a deliberate ploy by BCM to let the stadium go to ruin so that they can attest that they are not in a financial position to maintain the venue and an outside entity is the best option, hence the lease to Chippa United.

One cannot help but think of the Boet Erasmus Stadium in Port Elizabeth, which for years was the epicentre of Eastern Province Rugby. The stadium has been left to decay, stripped bare of all its fittings, railings and miscellaneous steel. But this stadium only became redundant when the metro built the new state-of-the-art Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. This site has now been earmarked for future development which could accommodate office space, residential, entertainment, retail and tourism activities.

The Victoria Grounds in King William’s Town has already been earmarked for a shopping complex. The home of Africans Rugby Club and so many other teams will be brought down and instead of upgrading the venue, sport will once again feel the indifference of a municipality which could not care less about their citizens and recreation.