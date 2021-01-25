Ngqushwa mayor dies in East London hospital after short illness

Ngqushwa municipality mayor Nombuyiselo Magingxa, 54, has died.

Magingxa died on Monday morning after a short illness after being admitted to a private East London hospital.

Her death was confirmed on Monday by Ngqushwa council speaker Sanga Maneli who said his council had lost a dedicated and hard working public servants.

Her son, Makaxole Magingxa, on Monday said she did not die as a result of Covid-19, but had been sick for a short period of time before her death.

Makaxole said his mother started feeling sick last week Sunday while at her Ntloko location home near Peddie, and that this happened while she had taken time off from work.

“She went to see a doctor on that Sunday, and when she was not feeling better by Tuesday, she consulted another doctor who then sent her to hospital to be admitted on Thursday.

“We were hoping her condition would improve, but unfortunately on Monday morning, she succumbed to her short illness and died,” Makaxole said.

Maneli said the mayor had taken five days off “after she had what I can say was an infection. We know she did not die of Covid because she had tested twice and both those results had come back negative.”

“We have lost a person who was so dedicated to her work. She was able to manage every view in council, even if it was contradictory. She was able to find common ground and she was always neutral on contested issues. She had great plans for our small municipality of Ngqushwa.

“In her short time in office, she, together with the Gift of the Givers, managed to unlock some of the challenges we have faced as a municipality in relation to water provision. She was known for fighting any emergence of corruption in council, was a marvel to work with, and a committed and dedicated people’s servant. In honouring her, we need to continue his fight against corruption and other social ills,” Maneli said.

Makaxole described his mother as a very friendly, hard working and a loving mother. He said her leadership qualities will be missed more at home, as it will be at his council.

He said the family was yet to meet and decided on a funeral date.

Magingxa took over the mayoral chain in July 2020 from Maneli who had acted in position for a short time after former mayor Mnikelo Siwisa was fired by the provincial ANC and relegated to an ordinary councillor position.

Magingxa leaves her husband, three children and four grandchildren.

By Asanda Nini