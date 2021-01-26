‘Great idea’ or ‘waste of time’? – Maimane’s local government elections announcement draws mixed reactions

News that One SA Movement intends on participating in this year’s local government elections has met with mixed reaction.

On Monday, One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane announced that the movement will be participating in the upcoming elections. However, instead of contesting the elections as a collective, the movement will be recruiting independent candidates.

In a statement, Maimane said the move was to fix what he calls a broken political system.

Maimane said he will start to meet and recruit possible candidates to stand for the elections. This process will be completed in March this year.

He said the One SA movement was not a political party and will not become one.

“We believe the political party system is fundamentally broken and adding another party to the ever-growing list is not a viable solution,” said Maimane.