JUST IN: Ezibeleni residents calling in EMLM leadership to address them

The Independent Komani Residents Association (Ikora) led the community of Ezibeleni in protest after a transformer in the area’s sub-station was struck by lightning last Friday afternoon.

The association’s spokesperson, Zolile Xalisa, indicated they wanted the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) mayor, Luleka Gubula, to update residents about what was being done to mitigate the seemingly indefinite power outage.

Yesterday the EMLM reported that a contractor from Johannesburg was expected to arrive today to inspect and possibly fix the problem.

This is a developing story.