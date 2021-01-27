SA COVID-19 VACCINE STRATEGY & ROLLOUT

The vaccine that will arrive on Monday is the Aztra Zeneca vaccine — a product called “COVISHIELD”.

Mkhize said on Wednesday night that various processes will be done, which would take 10-14 days, after which “we will be ready to distribute to all provinces”.

The minister said that the vaccines will have to go through a legally mandated quarantine period once they arrive in the country, and through quality assurance and reconciliation processes — the latter of which involves checking how many arrived, if any were broken, or how many had to be sent back.

“These are all necessary for the safe distribution of the vaccine. These processes will take a minimum of 10 days and maximum of 14 days,” said Mkhize.