Covid awareness drive in Chris Hani

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in the Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM), together with various stakeholders, undertook a Covid-19 awareness drive despite the rainy weather in Komani on Wednesday.

Speaking on behalf of GCIS, regional communications coordinator Sandiswa Mdingi said the campaign was part of government’s continued efforts to beat the virus. “This is an appeal to communities to comply with the lockdown alert level three regulations and continue to fight against Covid-19 by wearing masks, sanitise and practise social distancing. We are planning more campaigns until people change their behaviour. The virus is still out there killing people in numbers. We cannot stop now. We are planning to have more of these awareness drives with the purpose of ensuring that communities comply with the set regulations and thereby reducing the Covid-19 infection rate.”

The campaign was in partnership with the health department, CHDM disaster management, Saps, the traffic department and CHDM municipal health services. A motorcade went around Komani Park, Komani central and Lesseyton, and Ntabethemba on Thursday when the public was reminded about Covid-19 compliance through a loud hailer.

Health department Covid-19 champion in the Enoch Mgijima sub-district Mantombi Qabaka said there had been a decrease in the number of new cases in the past week. “We have seen a decrease in these cases since the president set new regulations, especially on the issue of hospitals. The health system is not overwhelmed with unnecessary accidents caused by alcohol consumption. This campaign is very important because of the recent festive season. It is to remind people about the regulations set by the government. The department is currently strengthening contact tracing, screening, testing contacts, educating and monitoring to flatten the curve.”

Department of health representative Lwandile Ntetha said the campaign helped to bring people back to reality after the festive period. “Such campaigns are there to remind people about the ban of social gatherings, including night vigils, sporting activities and traditional ceremonies, especially in rural areas.”