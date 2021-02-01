‘ Fake ’ doctor and assistant in court

An alleged bogus doctor, 40, who was arrested with her assistant, 33, who is her boyfriend, by the Hawks in Molteno last week, were set to appear for a bail application on Thursday.

The two made their first appearance in the Queenstown magistrate’s court on Monday, when the case was postponed.

They are charged with fraud and the contravention of the medicine Act no 101/1965.

It is alleged that the doctor dispensed medication to patients while she was not registered with the Health Professionals Council of SA.

Provincial police spokesperson, Thembinkosi Kinana, said medication valued at about R700,000, along with used and unused needles were confiscated.

Molteno resident, Xoliswa Lufele, a ward 4 councillor in the area, said the doctor’s arrest did not come as a surprise to her.

She said the doctor’s patients had only referred to her by her clan name because they did not know who she was.

“We know her boyfriend. He grew up in Molteno and had his basic education here. We first saw the doctor when she opened her surgery near the end of 2018.”

She said many people went to her for consultations, and she sold pharmaceutical medication.

“People would buy flu packs, arthritis pills and many other kinds of medication.

“A 62-year-old woman who consulted the ‘doctor’ some time ago told me that after she received two injections from the doctor she began having her period.

“Another had an injection and started feeling more ill than before, but they never reported these things.

“I wanted to warn people not to go to the doctor but I had no proof.”

Lufele said someone from the council of doctors had inspected the practice last year, but business had continued as usual afterwards.

“On the day of her arrest, there were plenty of people waiting to be assisted.

“In spite of their shock, they were relieved that the arrest would prevent future problems,” she said.