President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm about the latest developments regarding Covid-19.

His spokesperson Tyron Seale confirmed on Monday that the president will address the nation after a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the cabinet.

The country is under lockdown level 3 with all sales and transportation of alcohol banned. Parks and beaches are closed and gatherings, except for funerals, are prohibited. A maximum of 50 people are allowed at funerals.

Ramaphosa’s address comes on the same day the country receives its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from India.

TimesLIVE reported earlier that Ramaphosa was expected to announce a lift on the ban on sales and distribution of alcohol and a move to a lower Covid-19 lockdown level.

Ramaphosa is expected to announce a move back to lockdown level 2.

He is also expected to announce the reopening of beaches and parks and a relaxation of the curfew to 11 pm.

This comes as the country is experiencing a decrease in the number of new Covid-19 infections.

TimesLIVE

By Aphiwe Deklerk – TimesLIVE