Thuli Madonsela receives French knighthood from President Macron

Prof Thuli Madonsela, chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University’s faculty of law, has been appointed as Knight of the Legion of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Madonsela is being honoured in recognition of her remarkable achievements in defence of the rule of law and the fight against corruption in SA.

The Ordre national de la Légion d’honneur (French Legion of Honour) celebrates the accomplishments of distinguished individuals, irrespective of sex, social background and nationality. Viewed as the highest decoration in France, it was established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802.

The categories of the Order include the degrees Chevalier (Knight), Officier (Officer), Commandeur (Commander), Grand Officier (Grand Officer), and Grand-Croix (Grand Cross).

Former president Nelson Mandela is a Grand-Croix recipient – in 1994.

Previous South African recipients of the degree Chevalier include Nadine Gordimer, Ahmed Kathrada, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Mamphela Ramphele, Miriam Makeba, André P Brink and Zanele Muholi.