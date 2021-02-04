Tea for two at Nkandla? Zuma and Malema chat ‘of national importance’

Malema on Wednesday sent a tweet to the former president’s official Twitter account, asking if they could “please have tea urgently”.

This comes just two days after Zuma said he would defy a Constitutional Court order that he appear before — and answer questions at — the state capture commission later this month.

About four hours later, Zuma replied, extending an invitation to his once bitter political rival.

“Thobela Moshabi. I have seen your request to share a cup of tea. As you know, Nkandla village is home for me and that is where my time is spent these days. Tea I have plenty of, you are more than welcome to come over for a cup,” he said.

Malema suggested that he would take up that invitation — “possibly this weekend”.