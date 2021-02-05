Eskom loadshedding returns

Eskom will be implementing stage 2 loadshedding this weekend resulting from heavy downpours which took place in Limpopo.

Komani power is expected to be off from 9pm until 11:30pm tonight and it will be off again from 5am to 7:30 am on Saturday. On Sunday it is scheduled to leave from 5am to 7:30 and then again from 1pm to 3:30pm.

In a media statement, the power utility said the area experienced 65mm of rain, which added to the constraints already caused by the heavy rains of cyclone storm Eloise over the past two weeks.

“Loadshedding has been exacerbated by the forced shutdown of five generating units at the Medupi Power Station as a result of the inability to get coal into the units due to the heavy rain in the Lephalale area last night.

“Eskom has implemented contingency plans and deployed additional resources to deal with the heavy rainfalls in the Mpumalanga and Limpopo areas and the teams are working hard to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible.

“We currently have 4 114MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 739MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance,” the statement read.

Eskom is urging the public to use electricity sparingly to minimize loadshedding.