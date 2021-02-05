‘They’ve made it clear they are above the law & untouchable’: Magashule trends for defending Zuma

Ace Magashule has come out guns blazing, slamming those calling for the removal of former president Jacob Zuma from the ruling party.
Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s public support for former president Jacob Zuma has seen him topping social media trends.

On Wednesday, Magashule came out guns blazing, slamming those calling for the removal of Zuma from the ruling party, saying they were seeking the media’s attention.

Magashule said the ANC will not entertain calls for Zuma to be suspended from the party and that Zuma has done nothing wrong.

“What has Zuma done now? Just leave comrade Zuma alone. President Zuma is a South African. He has his own rights,” Magashule said.

Magashule’s statement comes after Zuma publicly said he would defy a Constitutional Court order that he must appear before the state capture commission.

“No, why should we suspend a person who believes in what he believes in? Why should we call him into order when he’s done nothing wrong?

“There is no structure of the ANC, be it a province or region, which can call for Zuma to be disciplined. They are out of order. They are populists who always try to do this, and the ANC is quiet about these populists who like to appear in the media.” Ace said.

On social media, Magashule’s stance on Zuma drew mixed reactions, with some saying the pair are “connected”.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said Magashule’s position was a difficult job, because he doesn’t have a view of his own, but “can’t subvert principle for political expediency.”

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

