Remembering Rev Vathela for his outstanding service to SACC

The South African Council of Churches in the Chris Hani region mourns the passing of the Rev Xolani Vathela, its regional treasurer.

Vathela, who passed away on January 20, was ordained in the Ministry of the Word and Sacrament in November 1999 in the Meadland Congregation of Gauteng Presbyterian.

During his appointment as the regional treasurer, Vathela served on the committee led by Rev Sandile Mhlontlo, deputy chair Rev Benjamin Kanana Nyameka, secretary Rev Nomandla Mfenyana and deputy secretary Noncedo September.

“He was instrumental in organising and building the Council of Churches in the region. He left us during a critical time when there are religious ministers organising against the council of churches. Our provincial chairperson, Dr L Ntsingwa, and the entire leadership in the province send condolences to the wife, the children, the entire family and the JZS Ncevu Uniting Presbyterian Church in Southern Africa. We lost a humble and capable man, a man who was ready to serve and who served with integrity. Sleep well servant of the Lord,” read a statement issued by deputy secretary Noncedo September.

Vathela was laid to rest on January 28 at the JZS Ncevu Uniting Presbyterian Church in Southern Africa.