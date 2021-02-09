‘Corrupt rats and mice’ must be booted out of the ANC, says Tito Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has expressed that those found guilty of corruption should be booted out of the ANC.

This week, on Twitter, Mboweni said “rats and mice” who are found guilty of corruption should be booted out of the party with immediate effect, adding that the party cannot continue the way it has been.

Mboweni suggested it was better to have fewer “better” members than a lot of corrupt members.

“Those who loot and steal must be summarily booted out of the ANC. Rats and mice must be uprooted and thrown away. We cannot go on like this,” he said.