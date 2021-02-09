IN QUOTES | From vaccines to Zuma & Ramaphosa: DA’s John Steenhuisen on ‘true state of the nation’

Rich countries did not hoard vaccines

“This is not because all those other bad countries hoarded the vaccines so we couldn’t buy them, as President Ramaphosa tried to spin when speaking to the World Economic Forum crowd. It’s because we were simply nowhere when they were all queuing in May, June and July 2020.”

State was captured long before Zuma became president

“The Guptas didn’t capture the state through Zuma and his allies in the ANC. The capturing part had happened a long time ago. What the Guptas did was simply loot this captured state with the help of a weak and greedy president.”

Cadre deployment is ruining health-care system

“Every broken health department and every dysfunctional education department across eight of our nine provinces can trace its demise directly back to the calibre of the cadres deployed to its leadership.”

Ramaphosa must answer questions at state capture inquiry

“It is imperative that Ramaphosa answers the questions we sent to the Zondo commission. South Africans need to know what his role was in the capture of the state, and where he stands on the policy today. He will need to accept responsibility for every deployment that happened on his watch.”

What is the ANC’s stance on Zuma defying the ConCourt?

“It is unthinkable that the secretary-general of the ANC can publicly support Zuma in defying the Zondo commission and the president of his party has nothing to say on the matter. In the absence of a statement from the president, people will fill in the blanks themselves.

“The only inference to be drawn from this is that the ANC itself supports Zuma in snubbing the Zondo commission, the Constitutional Court and the rule of law.”

BY Cebelihle Bhengu