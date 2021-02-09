Face 2 Face with Onke Sidumo

Q: What do you do?

A: I am the sales lead at Iziko Connect and strategic advisor at my own company, Requisite Small Business Advisory.

Q: What gave you the idea to get into these industries?

A: Both businesses are about innovation and adopting new ways of doing business. It was an idea based on creating new pathways and opportunities for sustained growth.

Q: As a budding entrepreneur, what are some of the challenges you have faced in establishing yourself?

A: The biggest challenge is leading people to change their way of thinking. Entrepreneurs need to realise that the business landscape is changing across all industries and leading that change is a very valuable advantage.

Q: How do people get connected with you?

A: They can reach me on 063-434 6126 or email onke@izikoconnect.co.za .

Q: Who is your favourite author and what are you currently reading?

A: My favourite is Robert Kiyosaki. I am currently reading Financial Fitness to Financial Freedom by Amanda John.

Q: How do you think we are handling the Covid-19 crisis as a country?

A: I believe the government is doing a good job in trying to flatten the curve and we citizens need to play our part as well.

Q: What are the top five items on your bucket list?

A: 1.Watch the All Blacks against the Springboks live in New Zealand.

2. Run and complete the Two Oceans Marathon.

3. Visit Japan

4. List my company on the JSE

5. Reach my full potential

Q: What do you love about Komani?

A: I love the beauty. The diversity in the people and the town looks gorgeous from the top of Bowker’s Kop.