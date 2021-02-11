Two women in custody after man robs bank at Nonesi Mall

Two women are in police custody in connection with a bank robbery at Nonesi Mall on Wednesday.

According to police, the women were taken in for questioning after the suspected get-away vehicle was tracked to their house in Mlungisi.

Standard Bank employees and customers were held at gunpoint in a bizarre one-man bank heist at the busy mall on Wednesday. The suspect, who is now on the run, was seen walking into the bank and later pulling out a gun before escaping through a broken glass wall.

Witnesses said they heard a gunshot before seeing the alleged suspect running off into a car wearing a hoodie.

Police spokesperson, Captain Namhla Mdleleni, said police appeal to anyone who has information about the robbery to contact the police.

“It is alleged that the suspect entered the bank as a customer. When he was at the counter he allegedly pointed at the teller with a firearm and demanded money from the safe. The suspect managed to grab an undisclosed amount of money and ran away.

“A case of armed robbery was opened and police are following the leads. Later a VW Polo that was used as a getaway car was found at a house in Mlungisi township and two females were taken by the police for questioning,” said Mdleleni.

Media manager at Standard Bank, Ross Linstrom, said they were cooperating with police and that the branch had resumed operations. “The safety of our staff and customers is our primary concern in an incident like this. Staff and customers have been provided with the support and any assistance they may require.”

If you have any information about the case call Detective Archi Boqwana at 071- 352 4546.