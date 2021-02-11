If Zuma is arrested it will put the ANC in peril, says Mdumiseni Ntuli

He said there were some within the party who were calling for Zuma to appear before a disciplinary hearing, but Ntuli said that should be decided by the party’s national structures.

“We are not here talking about an ordinary chap, we are talking about the former president of the movement, a serving member of the national executive committee (NEC) by virtue of being a former president.

“Our view is that all of us who are concerned within the ANC must, to a larger extent, call upon to the national officials of the ANC to rise to the occasion to engage with the former president and make him understand the implications of the position he has adopted, given the fact that the national executive committee, including [at] their last meeting, reaffirmed its support [for] the commission of inquiry,” said Ntuli.

It would be premature to rush to court and haul Zuma to appear before a disciplinary hearing, he said.

Instead, the NEC should try to persuade Zuma to “understand that while he may have the courage and the bravery to serve another term of imprisonment, that must not happen at the expense of the movement”, added Ntuli.

During the almost three-hour meeting with Zuma, the provincial leadership also addressed the future of the ANC and reflected on the role of former presidents.

“We are going to have another session with former president Jacob Zuma, hopefully during the course of this week and before the weekend, and we are also attempting to reach out to the national officials for that kind of meeting,” he said.

Leaders in the ANC needed to put aside personal feelings and put the organisation first, he said.

“We are really convinced that what is really at stake here is not what happens to Zuma as an individual, it is what then become the consequences to the movement, which has a profound responsibility to lead our people,” said Ntuli.

At the end of their discussion, Ntuli said Zuma recognised the consequences for the party and welcomed intervention by the provincial executive committee (PEC) and NEC.

“He said to me: ‘Well, look, I am in your hands’.”

By Amanda Khoza – TimesLIVE