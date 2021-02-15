Bungu remembers Mnguni: ‘Hlathi‚ tell me and be honest with me‚ are you going to really beat McKinney?’

The death of boxing icon Mzimasi Mnguni has robbed the sporting fraternity of a father figure who changed plenty of lives in the game.

One such life was that of boxing legend Vuyani Bungu.

Bungu shot to prominence after dethroning highly fancied American Kennedy McKinney and taking his IBF junior featherweight title in 1994.

The outcome was voted as the upset of the year by several international boxing publications‚ including the authoritative Ring Magazine.

But for Bungu‚ who went on to set a record for most world title defences by a South African boxer‚ the feat was just one of many Mnguni’s gym strategies.

Bungu started boxing under Mnguni as a 15-year-old amateur and rose through the ranks culminating in the improbable win over McKinney.

“To Bra Mzi‚ beating McKinney was not really an upset because we had planned it in the gym‚” Bungu recalls.

“Remember I started boxing under Bra Mzi when I was a 15-year-old and finished my career under him. “So he knew my strengths and weaknesses.”