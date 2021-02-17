Face 2 Face with Somila Naliphi

Face2face with Crusaders netball team organiser Somila Naliphi.

Q: What do you do?

A: I am a Crusaders netball team organiser and a player for the team.

Q: What do you enjoy about it?

A: I get to meet different people and make friends. That helps me to communicate more, hence I do not go out a lot.

Q: What do you think makes you good at what you do?

A: I enjoy being around people. Mostly I enjoy netball…it brings out the best in me.

Q: As a country how would you say we have handled the Covid-19 pandemic?

A: To be honest, I think we could have handled it much better than we did. The opening and closing of alcohol sales has really cost us. But we also have to protect our economy.

Q: What can’t you leave the house without?

A: My ID and bank card.

Q: One thing you have to do before you die?

A: That would be to travel around the world doing what I love, and that is playing netball.

Q: When you are not working what are you up to?

A: Reading books and spending time with my family.

Q: What is your motto in life?

A: You only live once, so do what you love and forget what people will say.

Q: What do you love about Komani?

A: There is no place like home. I was born here, I grew up here and I will die here. What I actually love about this place is that we love one another and the way we speak, only we can understand. The Xhosa that is spoken in other cities and towns is totally different from ours and that shows that we are different from other places.