Rollout of Covid-19 vaccine is underway across SA

The needle of SA’s first Covid-19 vaccination is expected to be inserted into the arm of a healthcare worker on Wednesday afternoon.

The first batch of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine arrived at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night, health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed.

The consignment was moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed overnight to vaccine centres in all provinces, government said.

The Eastern Cape health department confirmed its doses would arrive on Wednesday.

Acting superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu said the province would hit the ground running as soon as the vaccine arrives at Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth and Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha.

“We are ready,” she said.

“We will give the vaccine to healthcare workers first because they have bravely been at the forefront in the fight against this invisible enemy since the first case of Covid-19 was reported.”

In the Western Cape, the health department’s Juanita Arendse said the first jabs would be administered from 2pm.