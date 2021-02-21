Former president Jacob Zuma on Sunday said there was still plenty of tea available for those who wanted to visit his Nkandla homestead.

This as a long list of high profile politicians have in the past weeks visited Zuma. Among the most recent visitors was police minister Bheki Cele‚ and the ANC’s top six was expected to descend on the northern KwaZulu-Natal town this week.

“The tea is still there to be used by those who come to Nkandla‚” he said‚ speaking during a virtual umrhabulo session under the theme “Social cohesion and the national question”.

Zuma was a keynote speaker and part of panellists which included Dr Abba Omar‚ Lindiwe Maseko‚ Steven Friedman and Dr Thozama April.

Before his address — as organisers of the meeting resolved last minute logistics — some who logged in could not help but greet and send kind words to Zuma.

“Nxamalala‚ it is so good to be able to to hear from you‚ the real president‚” said an Mpumalanga delegate.

A cheerful Zuma responded with his iconic laugh.

Introducing the guest speakers‚ meeting convener Jeff Radebe said Zuma was a man who needed no introduction. As he briefly mentioned his contribution to the ANC‚ including that he spent 10 years on Robben Island as well as 40 years serving in executive positions of the party.

Giving his address‚ Zuma said he had prepared a lengthy paper which could not be dealt with during the stipulated time‚ but that he would make it available to the public.

He took a swipe at parliament‚ saying it was destructive and not contributing to nation building.

“Parliament as a very open‚ public institution is not helping. Is it very destructive. People swear at each other there. That is not contributing to nation building‚” he said.

