Face 2 Face with Sivuyile Kanzi

Face2face with Sivuyile Kanzi

Q: What do you do?

A: I am a radio personality. Currently I am a content manager at Lukhanji FM.

Q: What do you enjoy about it?

A: I enjoy the fact that I am the boss to the audience. They have to listen to the information I give them. I also love brainstorming ideas for the show to keep it fresh and exciting.

Q: How did you get into radio?

A: I have a passion for radio. Fortunately I had a background in media and friends who were already in radio who assisted me to get in.

Q: What type of show do you host?

A: I am host the midday show. We bring joy to the audience by playing great love songs. We also interview a wide variety of people who talk about current issues like how young people can access the job market.

Q: What advice would you give someone who wants to get into radio?

A: You must love people first. Know your strengths and weaknesses so you can always improve.

Q: What is your motto in life?

A: “No matter what is happening today, it is not eternal. Eventually there will be a change.”

Q: Which place would you love to visit?

A: I love to tour. I would love to visit as many places as possible.

Q: What are the top five items on your bucket list?

A: 1. Have my own business

2. Build a beautiful house for my mom

3. To do my sixth qualification and complete it

4. Having a very happy family

5. To maintain my standard of living because I love extravagant things.

Q: What do you love about Komani?

A: The people who speak the language that I thoroughly comprehend and the humble audience that I have on my show.