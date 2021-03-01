Girlfriend held for murder of Ilinge man, 49

On Wednesday, Nontshukumo Malgas, 39, appeared in the Queenstown magistrate’s court after allegedly confessing to the murder of her late boyfriend, Siyabulela Sikalika.

Sikalika, who was found dead at his home in Ilinge is said to be the victim of Malgas, who allegedly hacked him with a spade and then left his body in a kraal.

“We were surprised, but we always knew it was a possibility,” said Makhaya Mali, a cousin of Sikalika.

The 49-year-old’s body was discovered after Malgas allegedly told the family she had not heard from him in a few days and was worried. A visit to his home by the family led to the discovery of his body which was suspected to have been there for almost two days.

“When they got here the house was upside down. It looked as if someone had gone through the house looking for something, yet nothing of value was missing. The TV and other things were here, the only things missing turned out to be his phone and wallet.

“The body was found in the kraal after my brother noticed flies coming from that direction. His body was covered with a tarpaulin,” said Mali.

Malgas was arrested and charged with murder on Tuesday after allegedly confessing to the crime.

“From the beginning, she could never give a coherent account. She was here with an officer and pointed out where she had hidden the spade she used,” Mali added.

He said they wanted the law to take its course. “All the family can do is try and remain calm. We want the law to take its course and justice to be meted out.

”Sikalika’s funeral will take place tomorrow at Ilinge. He lives three children. Malgas was remanded in custody after her bail application was postponed to Monday.