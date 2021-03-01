R100 000 reward for information on murder

There is now a R100 000 reward for anyone who can provide information about the murder of 89-year-old Evelyne ‘Viv’ van Reenen who was killed at Maderia Home last year.

The reward comes almost nine months since police started investigating Van Reenen’s case after she was killed in her room at the home.

A statement published by police on Tuesday read: “Queenstown Police are offering a reward of R100 000 to the community to help solve a case of murder that occurred in Komani on May 7, 2020.

“The reward is offered to anyone who can assist the police investigation. Information will be treated with strict confidentiality and callers may remain anonymous,” it read.

The Rep sources close to the investigation say police are close to making arrests after identifying two potential suspects.

Van Reenen’s family has expressed confidence in the way police have conducted the investigation so far, saying they were encouraged by developments.

“It was slow at the beginning, but things have started to gather pace. We have been getting regular updates about what is going on. We are confident with the team that has been deployed to the case,” said Lesley van Reenen, the daughter of Evelyne.

“The only frustration to date has been the backlog they have experienced at the lab, which I believe has been hindering the case,” she said.

Anyone with information should contact detective sergeant Gizelle Stride at 076-334 6242 or 061-468 7337. They can also contact SAPS Crime Stop on 086-001 0111.