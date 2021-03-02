Finalists for Mr and Miss Queenstown help their community

As the crowning of Mr and Miss Queenstown pageant draws near, finalists recently showed their humanitarian side in three community outreach projects around Komani.

Thirty three contestants each devoted their time and service at a local clinic and visited two disadvantaged areas of Komani. The young men and women were split into three groups and each participated in different projects.

One of the group leaders, Lihle Shasha, whose team embarked on a clean-up at the Gardens Clinic premises said the decision to visit the facility was based on it being a public institution that serves and cares for residents. Shasha, passionate about filling the gap around issues of gender-based violence against men had hopes of establishing his own organisation that would focus on making men examples of change.

Zizo Hala and her group were all about the ‘Keeping Girls In School’ campaign and distributed sanitary towels at Nkwanca informal settlement. “We realised that girls miss (on average) four days of school during their menstrual cycle because of the lack thereof, hence the project. Education is key and there are barriers that prevent young people from reaching their goals. We have also collected clothes and, with winter coming up, will help those in need. This pageant is fulfilled because I know I have done something for someone. I have made a difference, no matter how small.” she said.

Ayabulela Luvo Kutu and his group made sure that several minors at the Aloe T informal settlement area were each given bread and soup on Saturday. They also gave out clothes and sanitary towels to some of the beneficiaries. Pursuing his passion for modelling is one of Kutu’s priorities and he hopes to assist in reviving recreational facilities in and around Komani.

“We want to build responsible citizens who are able to appreciate and give back to the community. We want to educate them about things they should focus on. We want them to aim higher and become successful in their careers so that when they reach those heights they are able to look back at the communities they come from and contribute. We want them to get used to assisting in the communities they live in. The project is about instilling confidence and courage and we believe we can bring change in their lives, ” said one of the organisers, Chuma Hlengane.