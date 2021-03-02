Teams return to the fields

Ezibeleni teams made the most of the green light by Safa to resume amateur competitions, heading back to the fields on the weekend to participate in a pre-season tournament ahead of resumption of the league.

Eight teams were at the Ezibeleni stadium on Sunday, squaring off in the amateur tournament pitting Local Football Association (LFA) against regional league competition, each team putting up R200 to partake.

In the first round of action, Madrid FC put away Athletics FC 5-0. Next, City Rovers beat Soul Buddys 4-0. Future Stars and Roman Callies also held each other to a goalless draw. The match was decided by a penalty shootout, Future Stars winning 3-2. The last match of the day had goals galore but unfortunately for Shooting Stars, it was a one-sided affair. The stars were thrashed 6-0 by Holy Kings who completely overwhelmed them.

Tournament organiser and Athletics chairperson, Vusumzi Malotana, said he was happy with the first round of games.

“We decided to invite the teams because we heard league soccer will return on April 8. This was a way for teams to get back to fitness since we have all been at home because of coronavirus.

“I am happy with the way the first round of games went. We are looking forward to seeing who will take it next weekend when the final is played,” said Malotana.

The next round of games will be on Saturday and the final on Sunday, also at the Ezibeleni stadium. The winners will walk away with R1000.