UFH convocation candidates ready for elections

The count down for the University of Fort Hare Convocation elections is fast approaching an end following a call to all its Alumni’s to support the University’s efforts to establish a new Council and strengthen governance at the University. The notice invited Alumnis to avail themselves to reconstitute and consolidate the broad collective supporting the University of Fort Hare and participate in the election of Convocation.

With just one day remaining before the actual voting officially starts, Alumnis in different parts of the globe have reiterated their continued support to Team Mini led by Advocate Andile Mini as their preferred candidates. The collective accepted nominations to serve in the Convocation Executive in November 2020 and has galvanised Alumni’s within the country and abroad to rally behind the good name of the University of Fort Hare. The team is a reflection of geographic spread or representation from all provinces.

Advocate Andile Mini, accepted nomination as the Presidential candidate of the Convocation along with five team members and the collective has outlined its 10-point manifesto which clearly outlines their immediate task as the new Convocation Executive once voted into office to defend the legacy of their Alma mater (see attached document). Team Mini is comprised of hard-working men and women that cuts across in all generations who are joined by a mutual bond to make Fort Hare great again and these are the candidates to vote for:

Advocate Andile Mini – President

Musa Gcilitshana – Deputy President

Bulelwa Ganyaza – Secretary

Dr Wayne Malinga – Additional Member

Luthando Bara – Additional Member

Sibonelo Nomvalo – Additional Member

Advocate Mini is not new in the leadership front and is a former UFH SRC President, UFH Council Member, Coordinator of Student Development Projects – UFH Foundation (NYS) and has held several other portfolios within and outside the university. His current leadership positions include Non-Executive Director and the Board Chairperson of Mayibuye Transport Corporation, Non-Executive Director and the Board Chairperson of Chris Hani Development Agency, Chairperson of Finance and Investment Committee at the University of Fort Hare Foundation amongst others.

To this end, the team has received overwhelming support from Alumni’s since the University first announced the date for the elections late last year. The upcoming elections for the new term of office for Convocation Executive will take place electronically from 08h30 on 04 March 2021 to 06 March 2021 at 08h00.

